After two consecutive weeks with all Luzerne County ZIP codes reporting fewer than 50 cases, the Hazleton code of 18201 and the Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 climbed back above that threshold this week. State data showed 58 new cases in the former and 52 in the latter.

It was a particularly large increase for the Hazleton code, which last week had only 28 new cases from March 5 through March 12. The Wilkes-Barre code had reported 24 new cases that week.

The Kingston code of 18704, by comparison reported 29 new cases this week compared to 43 last week. Those three codes have been at or near the top in number of new cases through most of the pandemic since the state started reporting ZIP code data last year.

The increase reflects a small surge in cases county-wide. Except for 28 cases reported Monday, the county had 50 or more cases every day this week, 84 last Sunday, 73 on Monday and 78 each on Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite the small surge county-wide, 25 codes reported fewer than 10 new cases this week, the same as last week.

The Times Leader tracks data for 41 codes that are all or partially in Luzerne County.