We know spring is inevitable, right? Judging by the temperatures this past week, I’m not so sure.

Looking ahead, we may be in for a dose of warmer weather, thankfully.

I know I talk about weather a lot in the column, but let’s face it our whole day sometimes evolves around what the weather is like on any given day. Besides, who likes lousy weather besides the Munster family?

After a long winter – and the older I get, the longer they get – I think it’s safe to say spring and the warmer weather that comes with it is something to look forward to. It’s bad enough we are trying to get out of a pandemic, so why prolong winter?

As the nation and the world claw our way out from underneath COVID’s ugly wing, it sort of feels like spring in more ways than one.

Spring is a sign of rebirth after the dead of winter. Trees, bushes, flowers and grass come out of their dormant life to live once again. In a way, this vaccination program feels the same way. Getting vaccinated breathes a sigh of relief for many people that received their vaccination program in order to live a normal life once again.

As we ring in spring this weekend, it is my hope that the world can get back some normalcy once again.

I do believe in the vaccine and I do believe it is the key to getting us out of our houses and going back to our places of work, back to the shops and malls, back to the ballgames, back to the restaurants and just back to living without restrictions and restraints.

I think you have to remain optimistic, complain less, allow science to do its job and move forward.

There are two people I spoke with this past week that are moving forward and that’s Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich. Both are looking forward to the summer of activities lined up for the city.

The big question going into summer 2021 is whether or not the Tomato Festival will be held after taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. So far, it’s a resounding yes. Mayor Lombardo loves to showcase the City of Pittston, and anytime he gets a chance, he will.

The Tomato Festival has received press from all over the nation and even the world. It’s Pittston’s biggest stage and yes, it seems silly to have a festival honoring the tomato, but then again, why not?

The tomato is a fruit celebrated and honored all over the world and no, Pittston isn’t the only place that happens.

The mayor feels, even with anticipated lightened CDC protocol by August, if planned and implemented properly, the Tomato Festival can and will be pulled off unless there is a major set back due to COVID or any other disaster.

All events associated with the festival are tentatively scheduled to go off with the exception of the tomato fights. That decision is not even debatable.

The parade, the 5K race, the Little Miss & Mister contest, entertainment and food can all be done under recommended guidelines.

As of April 4, the Pennsylvania governor said outdoor events could be open to 50% capacity. I’m not sure how you can police an outdoor festival, but if there’s a way, Lombardo and the Pittston Tomato Festival Committee will find a way to do so.

The 2nd Friday Art Walk will be a go in 2021 as it was in the latter part of the summer of 2020. It was proven then the art walk is a safe event and I’ll admit, it was refreshing at that stage of summer to get out and mingle with other people, albeit with masks.

Oh no, I brought up the “M” word.

Masks are a safety precaution that has been the key to getting COVID behind us. Since the virus is transmitted airborne, wearing a mask only makes sense.

If we have to attend anything this spring, summer or even this fall wearing a mask, I’ll be okay with it.

Quite frankly, wearing a mask in the wintertime has been a blessing for me. For one reason, it kept my face warm and secondly, I think this has been the first winter in ages where I didn’t end up with the sniffles, raw throat and annoying cough.

I heard somewhere that the normal flu has been knocked down substantially over previous years with flu cases, coincidence or not? You decide.

The Slope Amphitheater will be hopping this summer with many scheduled events lined up. There are theatrical programs scheduled, live music, and yes, the Summer Movie Series will be back once again.

Last year’s schedule was planned way before COVID hit and there was a 20-movie schedule that would entertain young and old and Mary Kroptavich was so excited to see the growth of the amphitheater take off.

This year’s movie schedule has been cut down to 10 and three of those features are being run in conjunction with the Pittston Memorial Library’s reading series.

Look for future announcements regarding new events such as Dining on the River, reintroduction of downtown Sidewalk Sales, and a Christmas in July weekend held by the Greater Pittston Chamber. Please, get your vaccine, continue to wear a mask and wash those hands, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

