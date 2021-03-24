🔊 Listen to this

If you’re looking for work, today could be a very good day for you.

Times Leader Media Group’s Virtual Career Expo will be underway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more than 20 area employers taking part. To register and participate, visit https://www.timesleader.com/register.

Our registration page also includes a page of job seeker tools and instructions.

“As the economy begins its recovery, there are many businesses in our region looking to hire, as interest in our Virtual Career Expo demonstrates,” said Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We know that there are also many people in the community looking for work, and we believe this event will be a good way to match employers with employees,” she added.

With the pandemic still an issue, the expo also gives job seekers a chance to meet with recruiters safely and remotely.

Participating employers include: Area Agency on Aging, US Foods, Berry Global, Azek Building Products, Navient, Lehigh Valley Health, Prime, Inc., Geisinger, Benco Dental, Bridon-Bekaert, Cumulus Radio Station Group-Wilkes Barre/Scranton, RCN, Sandvik, City of Scranton, Olympia Chimney & Venting, The Hershey Company, Lawn Doctor of Luzerne, Saint Joseph’s Center, Fidelity Bank, Fastenal, PA Career Link, Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.