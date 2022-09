M. Mayo Striping crew dressed in tomato costumes painted a red center line on Main Street, Pittston, along with stenciling tomatoes on the road on August 10 and 11 in preparation of the 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival. Mayo Striping donates their time and supplies for the project. Shown left to right: Brandon Robinson, Josh Noble, Jon Timek, Dayna Kiwak, Casey Kane, Jenn Gadomski (co-owner), Ben Gadomski (co-owner).

Laying down the tomato icon on Main Street, Pittston, from M. Mayo Striping are Josh Noble, left, and Jon Timek.

M. Mayo Striping crew, Jenn Gadomski, right, and Josh Noble, center, strip the line red in preparation for the upcoming Pittston Tomato Festival. Festival parade coordinator Sarah Donahue, left, tags along the route.

The father-daughter duo and owners of M. Mayo Striping, Ben and Jenn Gadomski, once again, volunteered their time and supplies to line Main Street in red long with laying down several tomato stencils along the route.

PITTSTON – Tomato Festival time is near when a red strip is put down on Main Street, Pittston.

M. Mayo Striping, Harding, painted the red strip down Main Street, Pittston, over two days on Aug. 10 and 11.

M. Mayo Striping has been donating time and supplies for the Tomato Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day parade for several years.

– Tony Callaio