🔊 Listen to this

From left, Pam Cella discusses the afternoon schedule with Rosemary Dessoye, Michelle Mikitish, and Clairellen Hopple at Fox Hill Country Club during the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network golf outting on Aug. 9.

Margaret Grimes looks over the array of raffle items at the Women’s Network golf outing.

From left, Jean Harris, Christine Jensen, Ann Marie Stamford and Jan Kelly pose for a photo prior to teeing off at Fox Hill C.C.

Getting ready to play nine holes at Fox Hill Country Club are, left to right: Rose Grimes, Ruthanne Voitek, Deb Monteforte and Karen Melvin.

EXETER — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Network held the 1st annual golf outing for members at Fox Hill Country Club on Monday, August 8. The nine-hole afternoon began with a luncheon and mimosa bar, golf, and post golf social hour wHere raffle prizes were given out. Thirteen foursomes totaling 52 golfers participated in the inaugural event.

— Tony Callaio