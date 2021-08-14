PITTSTON — Paint Pittston Pink (PPP) recently received a $1,000 donation from the Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation Inc. at Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter.

The donation was presented at the Summer Outing Charitable Golf Fundraiser sponsored by the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association. The Foundation is an arm of the Law & Library Association, who donated $18,000 to charities for 2021.

“We’re honored the Association would have chosen us because the applications are many,” Atty. Qiana Lehman, representing PPP, said. “It helps us to keep going every day and we will put that money toward the immunology research that we do at the University of Pennsylvania and the Moffitt Center at Tampa, Florida.”

PPP is an all-volunteer organization led by co-founders Barbara Sciandra and Atty. Qiana Lehman, in an effort to raise funds to end breast cancer.

Related Video

PPP supports the development of a breast cancer vaccine and the clinical trials of Brian J. Czerniecki, M.D., Ph.D. and his team of researchers at the University of Philadelphia as well as research at the Moffitt Center.

One hundred percent of the funds collected by PPP are donated to Pennies in Action Fund at the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Lehman, PPP is gearing up for the huge fall campaign beginning on Sept. 18.

“Once the drive begins in September, it moves pretty quick, but this donation is a great way to get things started,” Lehman said.