Parade’s return draws appreciative crowd

🔊 Listen to this

Members of Broadway on the Boulevard danced their way down Main Street during the 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival parade on Saturday.

Two-year-old Lacey Hoffman was all prepared to block her ears as the fire trucks approached at the end of the conclusion of the 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival parade.

Reigning Little Mister Tomato, Francisco Ramiza, waves to the crowd for the last time before he hands his crown today.

Linda Terran and her two children, Addison, 5, left, and Nora, 3, ride on the Pittston Stoners float in Saturday’s parade.

Pittston Area School District was well represented at the 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival. Flag twirlers, band, and cheer squad participated along the parade route.

PITTSTON — On Pittston Tomato Festival parade day, everyone is Italian and everyone’s favorite food is the tomato.

The parade is always a tradition for many Pittston area residents, and many people even travel back to the area to reconnect with neighbors and for the chance to enjoy some authentic homemade food.

But this year, Mayor Michael Lombardo said the parade reflected a bit of a serious theme, in that it was held in honor of first responders. As he readied himself for the first steps of the parade, Lombardo said emergency personnel had little time for fun during a pandemic that called them to the front lines.

So, this year essential workers were named, collectively, as grand marshals of the parade and represented by the city’s department heads.

Related Video

“This is for them, absolutely,” Lombardo said.

After last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, many of those lining Main Street said they were very grateful that the parade was back, symbolizing a return to normal.

Spirit of excitement

Aoife Nelson, 6, said she was excited about the parade, but didn’t quite know what to expect.

“I really don’t know why,” she said. “But, I’m excited.”

Her brother Harrigan Nelson, 4, said he was happy just happy to be there with his family. And the fun would continue for the Nelsons throughout the day, with the family planning to head over for a bite to eat immediately following the parade.

“I want pizza,” Aoife Nelson said.

The two are the children of Caroline Nelson, who recently opened “Ah, Baby” on Main Street and was enjoying the chance to participate in a community event.

“It’s our first Tomato Festival parade here on Main Street,” Caroline Nelson said. “We look forward to many more.”

‘It never looked better’

Terry and Carol Salek, of West Wyoming, said they have made parade day attendance a tradition. Both remembered Pittston in its heyday and were impressed with the long term revitalization that has seen storefronts filled and activities filling Main Street on a regular basis.

“It never looked better,” Carol Salk said.

Like the Nelsons, the Saleks were also looking forward to some good food following the parade. For Terry Salek, hands down, he was looking forward to a generous helping of potato pancakes.

Outside event

John Sincavage, originally from Sugar Notch, said he appreciated the “color, sounds, crowds and atmosphere of the parade. With COVID-19 spiking a bit in the area, he was also very happy to attend an outdoor event.

“Hardly anyone is wearing masks,” he said. “But, we’re outside.”

Sincavage, now from Harrisburg and dating someone from Pittston, said he was enjoying getting to know the city. He was also grateful that in spite of an overcast start to the day, some sun broke through the clouds providing the setting for the day’s event.

“I like warm weather,” he said.

Marking a milestone

The parade’s lineup was filled with elected officials, fire companies, cheerleading squads, marching bands and businesses. Many of the entries threw candy to children as they went by, and youngsters filled their hands and mouths with the sweet treats.

Babies peeked out of carriages, old men smoked cigars, dogs panted and people made plans to visit area bars and to grab lunch. In spite of some modifications — for example the tomato fights were cancelled this year — the parade, and indeed the entire festival, seemed to mark a milestone for the Pittston Area, opening the doors for a larger gathering to conclude the summer season.