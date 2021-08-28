🔊 Listen to this

It’s a week past the Tomato Festival, and when you are so involved with covering the event as I have been over the years, it just seems like a huge let down when it’s all over.

Maybe part of that feeling comes from the months of hype leading into the event, and another part is knowing when the festival is done, summer as we know it is over for all students. Just a few days after the festival, teachers at Pittston Area and Wyoming Area Catholic had to report for duty for the new school year.

Last week I spoke of how rain always plays havoc on the festival. Well it’s safe to say organizers and committee people dodged a few bullets in the rain department.

On Thursday, the first evening of the festival, I left my home where it was totally dry, but as I got closer to crossing the bridge into Pittston, the road was soaked. Obviously a rainstorm came through, missing my home and hitting Pittston.

Luckily the rain stopped before opening ceremonies started and the rest of the night was spectacular. Friday night was great as well, but on Saturday, rain appeared everywhere but Pittston. Another bullet dodged.

On Sunday, the entire day didn’t look promising. I wasn’t sure if the entire day was going to be wiped out, but as luck would have it, the festival managed to get the Little Miss and Little Mister Tomato contest wrapped up as the rain started to trickle in.

The afternoon on Sunday was dry, but it looked threatening. When that became a reality later in the afternoon, there was no chance to finish out the festival with four full days of scheduling completed.

I was extremely disappointed because I wanted to hear the Eddie Money tribute band, and even more, the Tony’s Wine Cellar Jam Band.

I can’t speak for the Eddie Money tribute, but I have heard many of the musicians that play in the Wine Cellar Jam Band and let me tell you, these talented musicians are incredible.

The Jam Band was to feature Bret Alexander and Nyke Van Wyk, formerly of national recording artists The Badlees, recording artist and former founding member of the popular band Mere Mortals, Eddie Appnel, guitarist Rob Husty and singing sensation Ellie Rose.

All these artists are not your average garage band; these performers are seasoned artists that could rival any pro touring band anywhere.

Having the Jam Band close out the 2021 Tomato Festival would have been the icing on the cake.

Now, if you really want to get a taste of the Jam Band, you’ll have to visit Tony’s Wine Cellar on Wednesday evening beginning at 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. to hear this crazy good talent.

Speaking of talent, Windfall, The Phyllis Hopkins Trio and Popstar Drive knocked it out of the park on the first night of the festival.

Fab3, The Sperazza Band, and Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots were on fire on Friday night. The Sperazzas are talented with dad Mike and son Eric mixing it up, but when you throw in Eric’s wife Jennifer playing drums and singing her lungs out, they are impressive.

Jeanne Zano voice was spot on and the horn section with Sweet Pepper is second to none, and it’s all behind the driving beat of Victor Guiliano’s drums.

It goes without saying; the most anticipated act of the weekend was the return of Bill Kelly, former lead singer of The Buoys, Jerry-Kelly Band, and Dakota fame.

Billy lost his longtime “brother in arms,” Jerry Hludzik, as he used to refer to Jerry, over a year ago to a form of Alzheimer’s Disease, and when that happened, he wasn’t sure he’d ever return to his roots in Greater Pittston.

The duo last performed in 2018 when it was clear Jerry’s health was not headed in the right direction and the two put on an incredible show for their fans, family and of course, themselves that night. It was an hour-plus of music to remember for the rest of my life.

As I’ve said many times, the music and performances by Kelly and Hludzik have been woven into the fabric of our lives. If you grew up in the ’70s and ’80s, you saw them perform very often locally.

I myself saw The Buoys perform at the old St. John’s gym on William Street many, many times.

Our own Mister Everything Music, Richie Kossuth, asked Billy to make the trek once again and he did, but this time with his latest partner over the last 18-years out of Nashville, Tenn., Jennifer Kane.

Kane & Kelly have been doing extremely well in the Christian Country genre, charting a few of their songs nationally.

I got to meet Jennifer and she was so lovely and personable, and for her to not only step into Jerry’s shoes, but to step into an area she’s never been before, she handled it extremely well and so professionally.

Kane & Kelly harmonize to perfection and Jennifer did an incredible job handling Jerry’s role.

I had fun visiting with Billy’s sister Theresa, Jerry’s wife, Ann, and Billy’s wife Annie, again.

It was really magical and can’t wait for next year’s Tomato Festival to see what’s in store.

Quote of the week

“Your times is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” — Steve Jobs

Thoughts of the week

“If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Bumper stick

“In order to write about life first you must live it.” — Ernest Hemingway