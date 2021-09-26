Business & Professionals
Attorney
Laura C. Dennis, Esquire
Auto Repair/Service
R&M Collision Service
Bank
PNC Bank
Barber
Rob & Nicole’s Barber Shop 901
Bazaar (Fire Hall, Church, etc.)
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Beer Distributor
Plaza Beverage Inc
Butcher
Sabatelle’s Market
Child Care Program
The Cookie Corner
Chiropractor
Dr. Eugene R. Deminico
Community Event
Paint Pittston Pink
Consignment Shop
Lolliposh Clothing & Gifts
Contemporary Artist
Bret Alexander
Credit Union
UFCW Community Credit Union
Dance Studio
Emerald Isle Step Dancers
Dentist
Salvatore J. Infantino, DMD
Elected Official
Michael Lombardo
Embroidery Shop
Mad Tee’s
Eye Care Center/Optometrist
Darbenzio Eye Care
Family Market
Sabatelle’s Market
Fitness Facility
Anthracite Fitness Factory
Fitness Instructor
Michaelene Mecadon- MFIT Studio
Flooring Store
Color World
Florist
Petals Fleurs
Funeral Director
Adonizio Funeral Home
Garden Center
Midway Garden Center & Landscaping
Gift Shop
Fly Me Home
Golf Course
Fox Hill Country Club
Grocery Store
Gerrity’s Supermarket
Gymnastics Studio
Greater Pittston YMCA
Hair Salon
Infinite Alchemy Hair Studio
Healthcare
Mobility Products Retail Store Revelation Lifestyle & Mobility Center
Hearing Specialist
Samuel V Rizzo, MD
Heating Oil Company
Mecadon Oil Co
Heating/AC Service
Capozucca Bros.
High School Athletic Coach
Nick Barbieri, Pittston Area Football
High School Teacher
Ms. Jill Oliver, Pittston Area
Home Design/Decor
Fly Me Home
Home Health Agency
Latona Home Health Services LLC
Home Improvement Center
Petro Hardware and Supply
Insurance Agent
Leo Sperrazza: Allstate Insurance
Jeweler
Soricks Fine Jewelers
Kept Secret
Pittston Popcorn Co.
Kids Birthday
Place Sky Zone
Local Pharmacy
Albert’s Pharmacy
Medical Doctor
Dr. Martin J. Moran, DO
Music Store
Rock Street Music
Nail Salon
Rose Nails
New Business
MFIT Studio
Nursing/Retirement Home
United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus
Pediatrician
Dr. Michael S. Imbrogno, MD
Pet Care Services
Maxwell’s House Resort
Pet Store
The Pet Zone
Pharmacist
Joe Albert, Albert’s Pharmacy
Photographer
Golden Photo Studio
Physical Therapy Facility
Pivot Physical Therapy
Place for Family
Fun Sky Zone
Podiatrist
Dr. David Scalzo, DPM
Printing & Graphics Company
Independent Graphics, Inc.
Real Estate Agency
Atlas Realty, Inc
Roofing Company/Roofer
Smith & Miller Roofing, LLC
Shoe Store
Esposito’s Shoes, Inc
Spa
The Sapphire Salon & Spas
Tanning Salon
Abbronzatura Tanning
Tire Store
Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers
Towing
Lokuta’s Garage
Veterinarian
Sara McGarry, DVM – Shoemaker Avenue Animal Hospital
Window Company
Northeast Window, Inc
Yoga Studio
The Salt Barre
Dining and Nightlife
Local Bar
The Red Mill
Bar Food
Tomato Bar & Bistro
Barbeque
B3Q Smokehouse
Bartender
Jordan Bone, Red Mill
Beer Selection
Sabatini’s Bottleshop & Bar
Breakfast/Brunch
The Avenue
Burger
Booyah! Burger and Bites
Caterer
Dante LaFratte
Cheesesteak
Bobby O’s
Chef
Sam Agolino, Pazzo
Casual Dining
Marianacci’s Restaurant
Dining and Nightlife
Rikasa
Ethnic (non Italian food)
Fuji
Fine Dining
Rikasa
Happy Hour
The Knights
Healthy Meal
Callahan’s Cafe and Coffee House
Hoagie/Sub
Lombardo’s Market
Ice Cream
Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy
Italian Food
Cafe Italia
Pastries/Desserts
Royal Bake Shop
Pizza
Sabatini’s Pizza
Night Time Entertainment
Rikasa
Restaurant Atmosphere Decor
Agolino’s
Romantic Restaurant
Grico’s
Sauce
Mariano’s La Puccia
Seafood
Fuji
Take Out
Napoli’s Pizza
Waiter/Waitress
Napoli Girls, Napoli’s Pizza
Wings/Bites
Town Tavern