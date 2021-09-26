Best Home Design/Decor, Best Gift Shop - Fly Me Home - Sue and Dave Guzik

<p>Best Elected Official - Michael Lombardo, mayor City of Pittston</p>

<p>Best New Business, Best Fitness Instructor - Michaelene Mecadon, MFIT Studio</p>

<p>Best Yoga Studio - The Salt Barre - Left to right: Katie Duffy, Alyssa Kashuda, Michele Casey</p>

<p>Best Kept Secret - Pittston Popcorn Co. - Reba and Stephen Kolbeck</p>

<p>Left to right: Michaelene Mecadon, Best Fitness Instructor and Best New Business, MFIT Studio; Erica Zengardi; Best Fitness Facility - Anthracite Fitness Factory - Jenna Strzelecki; Kayla Carey, Mattia Krappa.</p>

<p>Best Seafood, Best Ethnic (non-Italian) Food - Fuji - representing Fuji, Thomas Lin.</p>

<p>Best Chef - Sam Agolino, PAZZO</p>

<p>Best Gymnastics Studio - Greater Pittston YMCA - Heather Russo and Christina Brunotte.</p>

<p>Best Roofing Company - Smith & Miller Roofing, LLC, Best Window Company - Northeast Window, Inc. - left to right: Laura Rogo, Jason Gilroy, Margaret Rogo, Christie Rogo</p>

<p>Best Ice Cream - Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy - Ann and Ken Sorick</p>

<p>Best Happy Hour - The Knights of Columbus - Patrick Gilligan, John Gilligan</p>

<p>Best Dance Studio - Emerald Isle Step Dancers - Heather and Patrick Gilligan</p>

<p>Best Photographer - Golden Photo Studio - Bob Dellarte</p>

<p>Best Jeweler - Sorick’s Fine Jewelers - Paul and Ron Sorick</p>

<p>Best Beer Distributor - Plaza Beverage Inc. - Charles Vennarini</p>

<p>Best Shoe Store - Esposito’s Shoes, Inc. - Lisa Schmidt, absent, Ed Esposito</p>

<p>Best Spa - The Sapphire Salon & Spas - Rosie Fasciana</p>

<p>Best Pharmacist - Joe Albert, Best Local Pharmacy - Albert’s Pharmacy - Pharmacists Brianna Galvin, Joe Albert, Pharmacy Technician Francesca DiBiasi.</p>

<p>Best Healthcare Mobility Products Retail Store - Revelation Lifestyle & Mobility Center - Times Leader Media Group advertising director Diane McGee and Mary Rose Snopkowski, Revelation</p>

<p>Best Bank - PNC Bank</p>

<p>Best Music Store - Rock Street Music - Richie Kossuth</p>

Business & Professionals

Attorney

Laura C. Dennis, Esquire

Auto Repair/Service

R&M Collision Service

Bank

PNC Bank

Barber

Rob & Nicole’s Barber Shop 901

Bazaar (Fire Hall, Church, etc.)

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church

Beer Distributor

Plaza Beverage Inc

Butcher

Sabatelle’s Market

Child Care Program

The Cookie Corner

Chiropractor

Dr. Eugene R. Deminico

Community Event

Paint Pittston Pink

Consignment Shop

Lolliposh Clothing & Gifts

Contemporary Artist

Bret Alexander

Credit Union

UFCW Community Credit Union

Dance Studio

Emerald Isle Step Dancers

Dentist

Salvatore J. Infantino, DMD

Elected Official

Michael Lombardo

Embroidery Shop

Mad Tee’s

Eye Care Center/Optometrist

Darbenzio Eye Care

Family Market

Sabatelle’s Market

Fitness Facility

Anthracite Fitness Factory

Fitness Instructor

Michaelene Mecadon- MFIT Studio

Flooring Store

Color World

Florist

Petals Fleurs

Funeral Director

Adonizio Funeral Home

Garden Center

Midway Garden Center & Landscaping

Gift Shop

Fly Me Home

Golf Course

Fox Hill Country Club

Grocery Store

Gerrity’s Supermarket

Gymnastics Studio

Greater Pittston YMCA

Hair Salon

Infinite Alchemy Hair Studio

Healthcare

Mobility Products Retail Store Revelation Lifestyle & Mobility Center

Hearing Specialist

Samuel V Rizzo, MD

Heating Oil Company

Mecadon Oil Co

Heating/AC Service

Capozucca Bros.

High School Athletic Coach

Nick Barbieri, Pittston Area Football

High School Teacher

Ms. Jill Oliver, Pittston Area

Home Design/Decor

Fly Me Home

Home Health Agency

Latona Home Health Services LLC

Home Improvement Center

Petro Hardware and Supply

Insurance Agent

Leo Sperrazza: Allstate Insurance

Jeweler

Soricks Fine Jewelers

Kept Secret

Pittston Popcorn Co.

Kids Birthday

Place Sky Zone

Local Pharmacy

Albert’s Pharmacy

Medical Doctor

Dr. Martin J. Moran, DO

Music Store

Rock Street Music

Nail Salon

Rose Nails

New Business

MFIT Studio

Nursing/Retirement Home

United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus

Pediatrician

Dr. Michael S. Imbrogno, MD

Pet Care Services

Maxwell’s House Resort

Pet Store

The Pet Zone

Pharmacist

Joe Albert, Albert’s Pharmacy

Photographer

Golden Photo Studio

Physical Therapy Facility

Pivot Physical Therapy

Place for Family

Fun Sky Zone

Podiatrist

Dr. David Scalzo, DPM

Printing & Graphics Company

Independent Graphics, Inc.

Real Estate Agency

Atlas Realty, Inc

Roofing Company/Roofer

Smith & Miller Roofing, LLC

Shoe Store

Esposito’s Shoes, Inc

Spa

The Sapphire Salon & Spas

Tanning Salon

Abbronzatura Tanning

Tire Store

Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers

Towing

Lokuta’s Garage

Veterinarian

Sara McGarry, DVM – Shoemaker Avenue Animal Hospital

Window Company

Northeast Window, Inc

Yoga Studio

The Salt Barre

Dining and Nightlife

Local Bar

The Red Mill

Bar Food

Tomato Bar & Bistro

Barbeque

B3Q Smokehouse

Bartender

Jordan Bone, Red Mill

Beer Selection

Sabatini’s Bottleshop & Bar

Breakfast/Brunch

The Avenue

Burger

Booyah! Burger and Bites

Caterer

Dante LaFratte

Cheesesteak

Bobby O’s

Chef

Sam Agolino, Pazzo

Casual Dining

Marianacci’s Restaurant

Dining and Nightlife

Rikasa

Ethnic (non Italian food)

Fuji

Fine Dining

Rikasa

Happy Hour

The Knights

Healthy Meal

Callahan’s Cafe and Coffee House

Hoagie/Sub

Lombardo’s Market

Ice Cream

Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy

Italian Food

Cafe Italia

Pastries/Desserts

Royal Bake Shop

Pizza

Sabatini’s Pizza

Night Time Entertainment

Rikasa

Restaurant Atmosphere Decor

Agolino’s

Romantic Restaurant

Grico’s

Sauce

Mariano’s La Puccia

Seafood

Fuji

Take Out

Napoli’s Pizza

Waiter/Waitress

Napoli Girls, Napoli’s Pizza

Wings/Bites

Town Tavern

