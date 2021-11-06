Come and join the Wyoming Area Kiwanis and Key Club for their 27th Annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Sponsored by the Wyoming Area Kiwanis, WA Key Club and both WA and WAC Builders Clubs, the event will be held at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center Cafeteria on Memorial Avenue in Exeter on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Tickets will be sold at the door or through Venmo.

The breakfast will be comprised of eggs, sausage, pancakes, orange juice, coffee, tea and hot chocolate. Adult tickets cost $8 and children ages 2 to 12 cost $5. Children under 2 are free of charge.

All veterans may attend at no cost (but please show valid ID).

Related Video

Children and parents will have the opportunity to walk through the Christmas Wonderland, take part in activities and crafts themed to the season, and visit with Santa.

The clubs are assisting the Greater Pittston Santa Squad, who are in need of several hundred new toys for needy children in the community. Please feel free to bring a new toy and drop it off at the bin in the entrance to support this worthy cause.

The clubs will also sponsor Chinese auction baskets.

PSP photography is back for you to order professional pictures of your children with Santa.

Money raised will be used by the clubs to fund service projects for the kids and for our communities.

CDC/School District procedures that are in place at the time of the event will be followed.

Presale tickets can be ordered via Venmo at @WyomingArea-Kiwanis.