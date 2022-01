🔊 Listen to this

MONDAY, Jan. 31

Wrestling: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in District 2 Dual Meet Tournament quarterfinals, TBA

Girls basketball: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 1

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area at Wyoming Seminary, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

Boys and girls swimming: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Possible Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in District 2 Dual Meet Tournament semifinals, TBA

THURSDAY, Feb. 3

Boys and girls swimming: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Hazleton Area, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Boys basketball: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5

Wrestling: Pittston Area in Rally in the Valley Duals, Conestoga Valley, 10 a.m.

Wrestling: Possible Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in District 2 Dual Meet Tournament finals, TBA

Girls basketball: Crestwood at Pittston Area, 3:15 p.m.