PITTSTON – WVIA has received four 2022 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) Awards for programs in three categories.

WVIA received two PABs in the Outstanding Radio Feature Story/Report/Series 2022 category for WVIA Keystone Edition: Dushore Resident Marks 9/11 To Remember The Fallen and WVIA Keystone Edition: Kids Count.

The Pennsylvania PBS program Battling Opioids: Part Eight, which was produced by WVIA won in the Outstanding Television Public Affairs Program/Program Series 2022 category.

WVIA also received a PAB for its co-production with the Scranton Jazz Festival of The Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite in the Judges’ Merit-TV-2022 category.

“WVIA is honored to be recognized for our efforts in both radio and television,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President, and CEO. “The programs that received awards showcase our continued commitment to providing the highest quality arts, news, and information to the people of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.”

“It is always an honor to be recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters for the work that we do,” said Ben Payavis II, Chief Content Officer at WVIA. “I am proud of the work our award-winning team continues to produce for our region.”

Listeners can hear the award-winning pieces anytime on-demand at wvia.org. To listen to WVIA Keystone Edition: Dushore Resident Marks 9/11 To Remember The Fallen click here. To listen to WVIA Keystone Edition: Kids Count, click here.

Pennsylvania PBSs Battling Opioids: Part Eight is available to watch anytime, on-demand here as well as on the PBS and WVIA apps. Learn more about the Battling Opioids project here.

WVIA’s presentation of The Swingin’ Jazz Nutcracker Suite is available to watch anytime, on-demand here as well as on the PBS and WVIA apps.

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters endeavors to promote collaboration between radio and television broadcast station owners, managers, and staff across the Commonwealth. We assist our member stations in serving their communities, audiences, and advertisers through FCC licensed free over-the-air broadcast program operations.