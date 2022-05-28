Sean Burke resides in Exeter with his parents, Michael and Amanda Burke, and his younger brother, Liam. He is a member of the Board Game Club and dedicates himself to practicing piano outside of school. He is known for his musicality by his peers. Additionally, Sean has been on the Soccer team for four years in the position of midfield and is the captain of the Tennis team. Between classes and extracurriculars, he spends his time working as a busser at American Grill and learning new languages.

After graduating from Wyoming Area, Sean plans to attend Penn State University and major in Statistics. He expressed that math is his favorite subject due to his problem-solving and logical nature. After college, he is planning on pursuing a career in data science. When asked who he looks up to, Sean said everyone above 5’2” because they are taller than him. Sean stated that his advice for the underclassmen is “Life is what you make it.” Lastly, Sean is excited to continue his education in a college setting and meet new people.