COLLINS CREEK BANK STABILIZATION PROJECT

Just a notice to residents along Collins Creek from Ash Street to the highway that the borough’s engineering office will have surveyors out in that area beginning April 21. Any questions, please call the borough office.

CRIME WATCH MEETING

The next crime watch meeting is scheduled for Tuesday April 28 at 7 p.m. in the borough building. Discussion on an event in the park with a date sometime in July to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America will be on the agenda. Residents interested in being part of the event are asked to attend to discuss food trucks, raffle baskets, music and activities that will take place throughout the day.

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YARD WASTE PICKUP

Tuesday is yard waste pickup day. The DPW will collect containers curbside. No plastic bags. For large piles, or tree trimming, brush removal, contact the borough office to schedule a truck to be dropped off and loaded. The fee is $15.00 per load.

NO RECYCLING

There is no recycling pickup for April 29.