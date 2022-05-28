🔊 Listen to this

Sarah Klaproth, daughter of Donald and Nicole Klaproth, resides on Susquehanna Ave in West Pittston. She is the editor of the Wyoming Area Key Club and participated on the Track and Field Team in ninth grade. While participating in extracurricular activities she also has a part-time job working at Wesley Village for 20 hours a week. When Sarah is not participating in extracurricular activities or working you can find her listening to music, going to yoga, gardening, or baking.

When it comes to school Sarah enjoys ceramics the most because it is a very hands-on class that keeps her interested in what they are learning. When she reflects on her time at Wyoming Area, the memory that has stuck with her is when her name was drawn to cut the principal’s hair. A teacher that Sarah has admired at Wyoming Area for four years is Mrs. Hulme. She has inspired Sarah to take on a business path in college. After Sarah graduates, she plans to attend Immaculata University to study Fashion Merchandising. Although she will miss her junior friends and teachers, she is most looking forward to making new friends at college and creating memories. After college, she plans to go into purchasing products for companies in a city. Some advice that she would give to underclassmen would be to start the scholarship essays as soon as possible.

Sarah’s role model is her grandma because she has inspired her even at a young age to enjoy life to the fullest and never give up. Sarah would best describe herself as happy, kind-hearted, and independent. She is most grateful for her family and friends because they always remind her to never give up.