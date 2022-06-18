🔊 Listen to this

Marigrace Huntington lives in Exeter with her mom, Amy. She’s an Eagle Scout, and volunteering consumes most of her time. She also played volleyball for two years and swam for one. She works at McDonald’s for 20 hours a week. Marigrace is very interested in hiking, sailing and traveling.

Marigrace’s favorite subject in school is psychology; she likes it because it’s interesting to learn how and why people act the way they do. Her most memorable moment at Wyoming Area was her entire senior year; she said it was her best year of high school. During her time in high school, her most influential teacher was Mrs. Maureen Pikas, who was there for her when she moved to the school and helped her become the woman she is now.

After graduating, she will major in criminal justice and psychology and minor in Japanese at Temple University in Philadelphia. Marigrace is excited to take in new cultures at college, but she will miss her friends. Eventually, she wants to be in the FBI as a behavioral analyst or investigator. Marigrace’s advice to younger students is to prioritize school work and have fun. The best advice she’s ever received was from her dad, “Yesterday, you said tomorrow.” She says, “It is a saying to break procrastination and to get everything you’ve been putting off done and out of the way, in order for you to have the time to do what you enjoy.”