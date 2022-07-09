🔊 Listen to this

Anabell resides in Wyoming with her mother, who she looks up to because her mom always supports her in her decisions. Anabell works two part-time jobs at Pizza Loven and Price Chopper, where she works twenty hours a week. Some of her favorite things are shopping with her friends and doing her nails. Anabell would describe herself as hardworking, understanding, and sometimes stubborn.

Her favorite subject in school is psychology because her teacher makes the class exciting, and she enjoys learning and understanding human behavior. This year, the teacher who influenced her the most was her psychology and sociology teacher. He taught her valuable life lessons and the knowledge about important things she’ll need in the future. Anabell’s plans for the future are to go to college and major in business administration, where she hopes to gain her master’s degree.