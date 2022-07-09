🔊 Listen to this

Alexandria resides in West Wyoming with her mom Sherry. Alexandria enjoys hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. She also works a part-time job, averaging about 20 hours per week. Alexandria’s favorite subject is psychology; she finds it very interesting and finds it helpful to know why someone behaves the way they do. Many of her favorite memories are centered on her time at track and field.

After graduation, Alexandria would like to attend LCCC to become a dental hygienist. Alexandria is looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life, and after college hopes to find a job, get her own house, and be successful and happy.

Alexandria looks up to her mom, who inspires her to become a better person. Three words she would use to describe herself are silly, kind, and loud. Alexandria is incredibly grateful for her mom, boyfriend, and loving pets. Her advice to the younger generations is to go to school, stay on top of work, and not get involved in unnecessary drama. She recalls the best piece of advice she was given was to” keep to herself,” something she abides by every day.