COVID, it’s been a controversial issue since the country was shut down in March of 2020, but yet, it’s still here and thankfully not as destructive as it was in the beginning.

The virus has led to over 584 million cases registered worldwide since stats were taken from the beginning of the pandemic through Aug. 5.

I am now among them.

There also have been nearly 6.5 million deaths from COVID with the U.S., India, and Brazil experiencing the most deaths from the virus.

I know there are still skeptics that the virus even existed or was severe as it was in the beginning. Over the last two years, I’ve known some acquaintances and good friends that have been victims of the virus and a handful did not make it.

I believe — and it’s only my belief and may not be yours — but I think the vaccines have been very helpful in curbing deaths and will continue to do so.

A virus’ main purpose is to exist, and it will do so by changing constantly to survive. That’s what has kept pharmaceutical companies on their toes with vaccines. They are constantly trying to outguess the virus and for the most part, they are doing a pretty good job. I myself have been double vaccinated with one booster shot. I’ve been dragging my feet on getting a second booster shot and have been putting it off and off and off.

An announcement came out recently about a new volley of vaccines that will come out this fall that will fight specific COVID virus strains as well as the latest strains.

All my indecision did not bode well for me. This past week, I started feeling a bit off. I know, I can hear some of my friends reading this thinking I’m always a bit off.

I started feeling lightheaded earlier in the week thinking it was due to the lack of eating, so once I ate, I did indeed feel better.

By Tuesday evening, I was working at the computer and I started to cough. I sit at my computer desk with the air conditioning practically blowing in my direction and there are times when I have to get up from my desk to warm up.

My next thought was I was hanging out in front of the air too long and I was sure that’s what it was.

Wednesday, I took a COVID test at the request of my family and it was negative. Needless to say, I was happy about that.

It was the second time I ever tested for COVID. The first time was a few days after I spent about 50 minutes in my car on a drive with a friend and the day after our drive he called to tell me he was stricken with COVID.

I thought for sure I would get it being in close quarters in the cab of my car, but it wasn’t my time. On Thursday, I woke feeling achy everywhere, the coughing increased and I felt warm. I took my temperature to discover I had a low-grade temp.

To me, my symptoms were no different than what I get at least once a winter season and I thought I just caught a bug.

Once again, my family insisted on testing: Lo and behold, the test indicated I had COVID. I was totally in disbelief and was sure it was a mistake so I, almost immediately took another test, with the same result.

I have COVID.

I started to treat myself with Advil with Tylenol and Dayquil and Nyquil. When I did some work from home on Friday, my achiness and fever disappeared but other symptoms persisted, such as my stuffiness and cough.

I feel as each day passes, my symptoms lessen and the only thing that goes through my mind is: What if I had never gotten my vaccination? What if I didn’t believe in COVID? Where would I be?

I’ve been saying in this column that I believe in science and I believe in the vaccines. I, for one, am glad I did get those two vaccines and a single booster shot. I’m sorry for those that did not believe in COVID or if vaccines work that lost family members or friends.

As for me, I’ll wait and see when it would be best to get another booster shot. The minute I can do that, I will.

I hope if there are any naysayers out there, they reconsider the chance to get boosted or vaccinated for the first time.

It’s 2022, not 1950, and pharmaceutical companies staked their reputation on succeeding in a vaccine. Sure there is the billions of dollars they stand to make, but if a vaccine doesn’t work, there is no financial gain.

Now we hear about the Monkeypox and it’s getting worse. I overheard someone say, “they just want us to stay home and go nowhere.” I’m not sure who they are and I think you should go wherever you want to go, just be aware of your surroundings. I guess there will always be something out there.

