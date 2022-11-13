Pictured are the Holy Rosary students that participated in the regional forensic finals. From left are Victoria Ferentino, junior varsity level fifth place; Elizabeth Rich, varsity level first place; and Cameron Sciandra, junior varsity level third place.

<p>Pictured are the Holy Rosary students that participated in the finals of the forensic competition. From left are Elizabeth Rich, varsity level first place; and Victoria Ferentino, junior varsity level honorable mention.</p>

Holy Rosary School recently participated in the regional and diocesan finals forensic competitions. The moderators were Mrs. Lauren Gedrich and Mrs. Tammy Dixon

