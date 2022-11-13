Home News Holy Rosary students compete in forensic competitions News Holy Rosary students compete in forensic competitions November 12, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Pictured are the Holy Rosary students that participated in the regional forensic finals. From left are Victoria Ferentino, junior varsity level fifth place; Elizabeth Rich, varsity level first place; and Cameron Sciandra, junior varsity level third place. Pictured are the Holy Rosary students that participated in the finals of the forensic competition. From left are Elizabeth Rich, varsity level first place; and Victoria Ferentino, junior varsity level honorable mention. ❮ ❯ Holy Rosary School recently participated in the regional and diocesan finals forensic competitions. The moderators were Mrs. Lauren Gedrich and Mrs. Tammy Dixon RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR My Corner, Your Corner: It was quite the busy week State approves merger of Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital of Scranton Grace & Park Women’s Clothing Boutique holds ribbon cutting/grand opening View Comments