Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8 p.m. – It’s been a rainy, sleepy day and a day off for government workers, banks and schools, but yet, I’m still here working.

It’s been a very big week with events in Greater Pittston and you know when you work a lot when people ask me, “Do you work every day? You’re everywhere!” or “I must have seen you about 10 times this week on a job.”

Yes, it’s been one of those weeks.

Monday was a slower day when a newspaper job fell through, but managed to have lunch with a friend.

Tuesday was Election Day and I could not wait to get this day behind me with all the political rhetoric that goes with it. I voted and thought my day was done when I received a phone call from the Times Leader editor asking me to run out and shoot polling places.

That was fun, so after that, I headed to Jimmy Haddock’s headquarters to take a few photos there as the were tabulating votes the best they could to see if he was going to succeed PA State Rep. Michael Carroll.

Soon after, I hopped on my jet and darted north to Scranton to grab photos of US Congressman Matt Cartwright as he got to the Lackawanna Democratic headquarters at 10:30 p.m.

After getting what I needed there, I jumped back on the jet and flew home to edit my photos, write my captions and beat my midnight deadline by 10 minutes.

I was all wound up from the work and election results, it had to be about 2 a.m. before I really got sleepy tired, I was already tired, tired, but with my mind racing, I brain didn’t catch up to my body.

On Wednesday, I had a trip to Wyoming Area 10th St. Elementary School when Brace’s Orchards held a market day for the students and parents.

I interviewed Anthony Marranca, founder of The Greater Pittston Santa Squad as he outlined the 2022 Christmas campaign that included a photo for a big event at Casey Dental in a few weeks.

Thursday was a killer day when I had to cover Veterans Day programs at Pittston Area and Wyoming Area at 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.

I covered a Pennsylvania Municipal League meeting hosted by Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo at 3:00 p.m.

Prior to the meeting, I had the chance to meet mayors from the cities of Lancaster, Phoenixville, Williamsport and our friend Mayor Matt Pacifico from the City of Altoona.

I snuck in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Fresh Aesthetics, a new skincare facility at The Newrose Building on the second floor at 5:00 p.m.

I ended my Thursday with some poetry at the West Pittston Library by local author Logan Chace, a faculty member at Wyoming Seminary.

Happily I managed to catch an episode of one of my favorite shows, Ghosts.

After Ghosts, I jumped back on the computer and edited a ton a photos from Thursday’s jobs.

I hit the sack at 1:45 a.m. and set the alarm for 6:30 a.m. to get ready for a 7:45 a.m. Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Autumn Breakfast.

The rest of Friday was putting everything together for today’s edition.

So, here I am, writing my weekly column and I’m managing to keep my eyes open, barely, to finish up.

Yesterday, I did something I really didn’t mind doing, I shot the annual Wilkes University – King’s College football game. I don’t get the chance to shoot daytime football and as long as the weather holds out and as I type this out, the rains may stop.

It’s nice to see the City of Pittston continues to grow with two more new businesses having grand openings and two more women owners at that. It’s great to see so many female business owners in the city.

I had a chance to get to Rooftop 53 at Rikasa Restaurant. I admit, it’s has an incredible view of the City of Pittston as well as the Susquehanna River and West Pittston riverbank.

The view of The Newrose Building from the rooftop, is really something to see when two sides of the building is all lit up, and yes Al Gristina, you have a lovely apartment.

Let me mention once again, the Veterans Day programs at both local high schools. Each institution did a great job of honoring the men and women that served our country treating them with the utmost respect.

Pittston Area fed the Veterans breakfast while Wyoming Area fed them lunch. Each school had a program that had to make each Veteran happy and proud.

Both schools were encouraging students to intermingle with the Veterans while at Pittston Area, student participating in the program were able to dine side-by-side a Veteran.

At Wyoming Area, Veterans are marched into the gym to a standing ovation by the entire Secondary Center students.

During the speech by the honored guest, you could hear a pin drop and that’s not easy with several hundred students.

It truly is a great day for our soldiers, past and present, to soak in the day and accolades they so deserved.

Quote of the week

“On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.” – Dan Lipinski

Thought of the week

“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-rose!” – Maya Angelou

Bumper stick

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer David