Introducing her good friend poet Logan Chace is fellow poet, Dawn Leas. Leas also read a piece of her own poetry at the West Pittston Library.

Local poet and faculty member Logan Chace, read poetry from his current book, After a Night of Drowning. He also read a poem from his upcoming book.

WEST PITTSTON – In the latest series of guest speakers, the West Pittston Library hosted local published poet Logan Chace, a high school teacher at Wyoming Seminary. Dawn Leas, a friend of Chace, also offered her poetry.

“Logan did a great reading and sold quite a few books afterward, and donated a copy of his book, After a Night of Drowning, to the library,” David Bauman, West Pittston Library director, said. “This was the release of his first full-length collection of poems. He even read a few pieces from his upcoming project as well.”

Chace, born in Stavanger, Norway, received an M.F.A. in Creative Writing with a specialization in poetry from Hollins University. He currently teaches English and Creative Writing to his students at Wyoming Seminary.

He has published poems and reviews in numerous magazines and journals. After a Night of Drowning is his first full-length collection of poems.

In addition to writing and teaching poetry, he is a singer/songwriter, who has recorded two albums.

Chace resides in Kingston with his wife, Corinne.

Dawn Leas, a writing coach, manuscript consultant, and arts educator, is the author of A Person Worth Knowing, Take Something When You Go, and I Know When to Keep Quiet.

Her poetry has appeared in Verse-Virtual, Redheaded Stepchild, New York Quarterly, The Paterson Literary Review, Literary Mama, The Pedestal Magazine, SWWIM, and elsewhere.

The next schedule guests to the West Pittston Library are authors Joyce and Arthur Becker, on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

The Beckers will share their autobiographical book about their lives during the beginning of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The book entitled 19 Days in March is based on the journal Joyce she kept as she was locked down with their kids.

In the meantime, Arthur and his co-workers worked to prevent the collapse of the food supply chain in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

To attend the evening with the Beckers, register in person, over the phone at 570-654-9847, or online at wplibrary.org.