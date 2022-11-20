The Fourth Annual Turkey Bowl touch football game featured these gladiators that participated in the game. The 2021 game successfully raised $1,500 and collecting over 100 toys.

YATESVILLE – Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) Christmas 2022 campaign is underway and founder Anthony Marranca couldn’t be any happier.

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the birth of the GPSS when Marranca and his team of volunteers head to Charley Trippi Stadium for the annual Turkey Bowl touch football game at beginning 10 a.m.

“This is the first time we are holding the football game at Trippi Stadium and that’s pretty exciting for us,” Marranca said. “We are encouraging everyone to come up in the morning, hopefully drop off a toy or throw some money in the bucket and watch a bunch of grown men make fools of ourselves for a good cause.”

Marranca said free food and hot chocolate would be available courtesy generous food sponsors.

“Brunch is on us and we’ll have pizza and other foods,” Marranca added. “It’s always a great day and tons of fun and this event is what really got GPSS started five-years ago.”

Marranca would like to thank Pittston Area for donating the field and concession stand for the day as well as food vendors Jennycakes, My Sister’s Kitchen, Giuseppe’s Pizza, LaFratte’s Catering, Johnny Rockets, Arcaro’s the Next Generation, Reba and Kelly McFarland, and John Alaimo.