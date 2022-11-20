SCRANTON — A magical event coming this holiday season might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince.

The Times Leader Media Group and The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel are teaming up to host the first of its kind in Lackawanna County.

Planned for Dec. 4, the event will feature all kinds of entertainment, such as song, dance, photo booth, and delectable brunch and treats — and, of course, the opportunity for your kids tomeet their favorite princesses as if they’ve stepped right out of beloved animated films. Anddon’t forget Santa. He will be there also to catch up on those wish lists!

“We are excited to bring this magical holiday event in partnership with The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel. As many know, we’ve hosted these types of events for the last few years with great success,” said Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage.

“We are thrilled to bring this holiday experience to Lackawanna County in beautiful historic hotel. If you have attended one of our shows before, please note that this holiday event will have a different program and repeat guests are certainly welcome!”

“It’s about community spirit — an opportunity to entertain area children and give back to the community,” she added.

Additionally, you can also sponsor a prince or princess from the Outreach Community Resource Center program.

Since 1988, Outreach (formerly EOTC) has made helping families thrive our highest priority. By offering resources for life skills, literacy, employment training, parenting, early childhood education, youth mentoring, behavioral health support, wrap-around case management and more, Outreach builds strong families. And strong families build strong communities.

Outreach improves the lives of over 4,000 families each year with award-winning workforce and family development programs that support individuals as they navigate through life’s challenges. Giving respect. Cultivating trust. Believing in growth.

If you are a local business or resident that would like to sponsor children from the Outreach program, please visit https://www.timesleader.com/holidaymagic or call 570-704-3953.

If you’re planning on going to the event, you’ll have to act fast: tickets are limited, and at a rate of $50 each, they’re sure to go fast. The only place to buy tickets is on the Times Leader’s website, so there’s no need to contact the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel. The Radisson is located right in downtown Scranton, a short drive from Wyoming Valley.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.timesleader.com/holidaymagic or call 570-704-3953.

Please act fast, these tickets will sell out quickly!