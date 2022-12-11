Editor’s Note: While we would normally publish letters to the editor in our opinion section, we are running former Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson’s letter to the community as a news story, as it is relevant to today’s main story by Jennifer Learn-Andes. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times Leader.

As I leave Luzerne County, I want to share a few thoughts with the community.

I was commissioned as an Army officer in the mid-1970s. In that post-Vietnam War era, the Army was undergoing extraordinarily difficult challenges. Buffeted by over a decade of unprecedented financial and manpower cuts the expression most often describing the force was “hollow” … it was a “hollow Army.”

During my time in Luzerne County, I have often recalled that expression and its deeper indications. For the Army, the term largely connotated a force that was essentially unprepared to accomplish the mission. The “Hollow Army” referred to an organization suffering from the malaise of chronic shortages in money, people and training. Quite simply that Army that I was commissioned in wasn’t prepared to do the things the nation expected of it. And today, I believe it summarizes much of what I’ve seen in the county.

Now this is in no way a slight to the many talented, exceptionally dedicated, highly professional men and women who work for our county. From maintaining our roads, responding to emergency calls to guarding our prisons and everywhere in between they are on duty 24-7. Generally, they ask for little knowing their chosen career path as a public servant won’t afford a life of wealth but an incomparable career of serving others. Like the Army, it is a calling. And that’s why, in leaving Luzerne County I feel obligated to speak one last time. I well understand that personally there’s little to be gained in doing this, but more likely the routine tongue lashing from the small cadre of naysayers who always find ways to criticize and tear down. No, this is directed to the countless county citizens who have both publicly and privately said they are not pleased with the direction Luzerne County is headed.

There’s no singular issue or challenge that if altered would set the county on a new, hopefully better path. A root cause analysis might track many of todays’ symptoms to the corrosive effects of the commissioner government and the county’s ensuing decades old effort to address its scandalous fiscal effects.

There’s also the “Kids for Cash” wounds that always seem to lurk around every corner. From there it’s been a roller coaster of abuses ranging from illegal tape recordings by a current elected official, claims of election fraud, and even a massive meltdown in the county’s Children and Youth Services leadership. When it rains it pours.

So, my challenge to you, the massively great but silent majority of residents of Luzerne County, is to pay attention to what happens in the county:

If you are not happy about the overall conditions of our roads and bridges, then get involved.

If you are angered that our Public Defender and County Attorney can no longer timely and accurately fulfill all of their assigned responsibilities then speak out.

If you are frustrated that at any time there are over 25 vacancies in our 911 center, or more than 60 unfilled case worker positions in our Human Services, then voice your concerns.

If you worry about a lack of institutional experience stemming from an overwhelming majority of those in the Sheriff’s Department having less than two years’ experience, then sound off.

If you question why Lloyds of London, LLC, is the only insurance firm willing to underwrite Luzerne County’s Children and Youth Services, then dig into why.

If it saddens you to think of the incessant hours spent on drop boxes, election grants, frivolous and partisan audits and posting the names of employees on a budget document, then just say stop it!

Look at any first-class city or county and there’s one common denominator between them … they recognize good government comes at a cost. There is an acknowledgement that you get what you pay for.

While I applaud the leadership of previous County Councils and leaders in paying down nearly half Luzerne County’s massive debt over the last decade, it’s legitimate and reasonable to ask, “At what cost?” No one desires more taxes, but how it is conceivable not raising them four of the last five years despite inflation at a 40-year high. We’re not going to cut our way out of this if we want better roads and services, reduced employee turnover, and a better trained and responsive staff.

Finally, it’s time to change the charter. Luzerne County doesn’t need nor work well with 11 council members, especially since there are no districts. Many progressive cities and counties use a standing Charter Commission whose primary purpose is to ensure the governing document genuinely reflects the needs and aspirations of the community.

I came to Luzerne County with a hope that 30 years of service in and with the Army and over 15 years of municipal experience as a city manager might afford me with some insight and experience that would be valuable to our county.

Unfortunately, with nearly six months in, the realities of life took hold. As reported across the media, my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and my spouse experienced several setbacks from a recent surgery. My disposition is not one to give up without a jolly good effort, but I also recognize God’s will when it hits you in the face.

I wish you every success.

— Randy Robertson