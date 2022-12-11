Pittston Area’s Jack Long (3) puts up three of his 13 points against Wyoming Area.

Team MVP’s Anthony Censetti, left, and Dane Schutter, right, pose with Dr. Gene DeMinico at the conclusion of the Eugene R. DeMinico III Memorial Game.

Pittston Area game MVP Anthony Cencetti (33) scores on a reverse lay up against Wyoming Area during the Eugene R. DeMinico III Memorial Game on Friday, Dec. 3, at Pittston Area.

At the conclusion of the Eugene R. DeMinico III Memorial Game, both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area basketball teams pose for a photo with K9 departments from the City of Pittston, Pittston Township and the Borough of Hughestown.

YATESVILLE – Anthony Cencetti provided the points and rebounds by the dozens for Pittston Area Dec. 3 when the host Patriots and rival Wyoming Area opened their boys basketball seasons.

Cencetti scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and was selected as his team’s Most Valuable Player after leading the 61-41 victory in the 18th annual Eugene R. DeMinico II Memorial Game.

The game honors the memory of DeMinico, a Pittston Township police officer and decorated veteran for his service in Iraq, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in November, 2005. DeMinico’s father, Dr. Eugene DeMinico, can be found on the Pittston Area bench helping the team at most games.

“It means a lot,” said Cencetti, who also had four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. “Doc helped me out a lot last year when I broke my nose.

“For Doc to hand (the award) to me was awesome.”

Cencetti got offensive support from Silvio Giardina in the first half while Pittston Area built a lead, then from Jack Long in the second half while the Patriots maintained it.

“I was a little rusty,” Cencetti said. “I couldn’t get some shots to fall, but I stayed aggressive and the team really helped me out and we all continued to score.”

Cencetti had 11 points and Giardina had 10 of his 16 in the first half.

The Patriots led 14-9 after one quarter and 33-16 at halftime.

Cencetti added 13 more in the second half when Long scored nine of his 13 points.

Dane Schutter was Wyoming Area’s team Most Valuable Player with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Brady Noone led the team in scoring with 14 points.

Pittston Area scored the first seven points and never trailed.

Wyoming Area closed within two points twice, but Cencetti’s 3-pointer with a second left in the first quarter gave Pittston Area a five-point lead.

The Patriots ran off seven straight points in a one-minute stretch early in the second quarter for a 21-11 lead and the lead was only in single digits for 15 seconds the rest of the way.

Proceeds from the game benefit local police force K-9 units.