The Luzerne-Wyoming Employment Coalition recently recognized Pride Mobility/Quantum Rehab for promoting community employment for individuals with developmental disabilities and autism. Pictured, from left:Melinda Baldinucci, Autism for Lifelong Learning (ALL Program) at Misericordia University; Dave Mattrazzo, Pride Mobility; Monica Amditis, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR); Kelly Bronson and Brandon Pieretti, Pride Mobility; Jared Scott Fisher, Honored Employee, Pride Mobility; Bob Bohn, Pride Mobility; Brandon Lux and Erin Lambert, ALL Program; Sarah Walker, Luzerne-Wyoming Counties MH/DS; Eric O’Neill, Office of Developmental Programs; and Janine Starinsky, Autism Center at Misericordia University. Not pictured: Amy Tomkoski, Luzerne-Wyoming Counties MH/DS; Kristen Leary, Lori Holdredge, and Chris Zinkle, OVR.