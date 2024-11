Carmine Sulla was the grand prize winner at the Second Presbyterian Church’s East egg hunt held at the church.

Ella Marconi gets her face painted during the annual Second Presbyterian Chruch Easter egg hunt.

With her face painted, Abigail Thomas looks inside the egg she found for the big prize.

Nico Davis found two more Easter eggs to add to his collection.

PITTSTON – The Second Presbyterian Church on Parsonage Street held its annual Easter egg hunt at the church.

More than two dozen children took part in the annual tradition. After the hunt, children and their families were treated to pizza and snack. Face painting was also available.