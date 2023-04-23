PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library (PML) welcomed state Rep. Jim Haddock on Friday, April 21, to present the library with a citation from the state House of Representatives to commemorate the observance of National Library Week from April 23 through 29.

“It is an honor and privilege to welcome Representative Haddock to the library as we celebrate all that we do here for the Greater Pittston area as a community center during National Library Week,” library Director Jessica Lane said. “Rep. Haddock is a staunch supporter of PML so it is always a pleasure to be able to share our successes during these special times.

“We appreciate him taking the time to meet with us and discuss our needs as we continue our Sustainability Campaign to raise necessary funds for the continued success of PML. As constituents of the 118th Legislative District, we are lucky to have Rep. Haddock in our corner.”