TJ Belt, balloon artist, got busy making balloon art for Amara Musto, 10; Ashlyn Loyack, 12; and Alyson Lenker, 11, dancer from Broadway on the Boulevard during Riverfest in 2018.

This was TJ Belt of Jubilee Balloons’ last public appearnce at a City of Pittston event during the Farmer’s Market in July, 2021. You can tell by then 2 1/2-year-old Madison Halat how happy she was when Belt handed her a balloon.

PITTSTON – The name TJ Belt might not be a household name in Greater Pittston, but to the throngs of people that have attended a City of Pittston Art Walk, a Tomato Festival, Famer’s Market or even a Santa Parade, would know exactly who she is … she put a smile on thousands of faces over the years.

TJ, who went under the business name of Jubilee Balloons for more than 20 years, was present for just about every event held at downtown Pittston making balloon animals and objects usually at no charge to the city. She never took payment from any of the children for her creations.

Countless numbers of children would walk away from JT, after she created an animal or sword or whatever she made for that day, with a huge smile. As per her slogan, “Balloons Make Everyone Happy,” and she was right.

TJ was in the business of making children happy, and she succeeded each and every time.

She would show up at an event with her plastic totes filled with all sorts of balloons in every size and colors, set up her table and chair and she was ready to go. She had her craft down to a science and was extremely good at her job.

The joy TJ brought to children was revealed by the delight on her own face has she handed off another balloon creation to a child. And it was not limited to the City of Pittston, TJ set up shop all over northeastern Pennsylvania.

Over the last few years, TJ was diagnosed with cancer and yet, she showed up as often as she could with her last Pittston event being at the Pittston Farmer’s Market on July 20, 2021.

TJ lost her courageous battle with cancer on April 3, 2023 and even though cancer took her away from future enjoyment of her talent, cancer didn’t take away the smiles and happiness that every child will remember in the future.

She believed she could beat cancer and nobody really knew how she was suffering except her wife, Tricia. Her Facebook posts were filled with upbeat messages and optimism and she was determined to beat it and everyone that knew her believed so as well.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main Street manager, worked closely with TJ over the years where she gained a great deal of respect and admiration for her.

“She was extremely generous and donated a lot of her time and talent at our events for free,” Kroptavich said. “She never judged a sole and only had kind words to say about everyone. TJ lost her battle and our hearts are broken.”

According to Kroptavich, the Downtown Pittston Partnership has been taking up a collection for TJ’s family. If anyone is so inclined to donate, money is being accepted at Art e Fekts Gallery during business hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“All of the May’s Art Walk vendor’s fees will be donated to her family,” Kroptavich added.

TJ was deeply religious, a former florist, fluent in sign language, a super volunteer at food banks, nursing homes, and schools. She loved animals, especially her dogs and was a big Washington Commanders football fan.

When asked how she wanted to be remembered, TJ responded by saying, “My sense of humor, my beautiful heart, God chaser, loved being a balloon artist and loved my wife and family.”

She is gone only but a month but already badly missed by her wife, her daughters Brittnie Jumper, Ashley Jumper, and Carissa Schmidt, her mother, Willie, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all of her close and extended family.

The Greater Pittston community lost a good friend, especially the City of Pittston, where she will be remembered for many years to come.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at the same spot TJ was found at each Pittston event at the Tomato Festival lower lot making balloon magic, on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. during the Second Friday Art Walk. There will be a balloon launch at the time of the ceremony in her memory.

The entire community is welcomed to join in honoring the life of a woman who loved to make people happy and smile.

Writer’s note: I can say that each and every time I covered an event at Pittston when TJ was present was special. The long lines she had at her booth told the story of how many children she made happy. It will not be easy to find a replacement for TJ and the happiness she brought through magic of balloons, where “balloons make everyone smile.”