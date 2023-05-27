The Pre-K Nursery School children at The Cookie Corner in West Wyoming recently visited Januzzi’s Pizza in Exeter. The children were delighted to see how pizza is made. Each child received a chef’s hat and apron to wear while creating a personal pizza. While the pizza baked, the children signed a large chalk wall, as well as some special aprons. One apron will be framed and displayed at Januzzi’s, and the rest were given to the teachers of the Cookie Corner. Deklan Hess, whose parents own the restaurant, is a proud Cookie Corner alum. It was very special to listen to him read to the children and watch him assist in running the field trip.