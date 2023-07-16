Rebecca Ritter, Wilkes-Barre, connects for a base hit against the Phillies. Rebecca was 2 for 2 on the day at bat. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Michele Maryovich is all smiles as she stands on third base waiting for the next batter so she can score for her Phillies team. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Jesse Mazurkivich get a hit and hustles his way to first base on opening day of the 2023 Victory Sports baseball season at West Pittston Little League on Thursday, July 13. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch