Christina Wesley is all thumbs up after getting on first base for her Phillies team against rival Yankees. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Rebecca Ritter, Wilkes-Barre, connects for a base hit against the Phillies. Rebecca was 2 for 2 on the day at bat. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Michele Maryovich is all smiles as she stands on third base waiting for the next batter so she can score for her Phillies team. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Jesse Mazurkivich get a hit and hustles his way to first base on opening day of the 2023 Victory Sports baseball season at West Pittston Little League on Thursday, July 13. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Freddie King was the king at the plate connecting for a single during opening day of Victory Sports baseball for 2023 at West Pittston Little League on Thursday, July 13. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch WEST PITTSTON – Victory Sports athletes took part in Opening Day for the 2023 season at West Pittston Little League. Four teams participate weekly every Tuesday.