Christina Wesley is all thumbs up after getting on first base for her Phillies team against rival Yankees.

Rebecca Ritter, Wilkes-Barre, connects for a base hit against the Phillies. Rebecca was 2 for 2 on the day at bat.

Michele Maryovich is all smiles as she stands on third base waiting for the next batter so she can score for her Phillies team.

Jesse Mazurkivich get a hit and hustles his way to first base on opening day of the 2023 Victory Sports baseball season at West Pittston Little League on Thursday, July 13.

Freddie King was the king at the plate connecting for a single during opening day of Victory Sports baseball for 2023 at West Pittston Little League on Thursday, July 13.

WEST PITTSTON – Victory Sports athletes took part in Opening Day for the 2023 season at West Pittston Little League. Four teams participate weekly every Tuesday.

