Pittston City Farmer’s Market opened for business for the first time in 2023 at the Tomato Festival lot. The market will be onsite each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until November.

Jacque Troy of Creations by Jacque pulls handmade quilts out of a bin to put on display for the Opening Day of the City of Pittston’s Farmer’s Market on July 11.

Kay Johnston of Pittston Twp., left, gets help from Vicki Prekel of Bet’a Bread at the Pittston Farmer’s Market.

Mary Kroptavich, far right, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, gives instructions to four of the latest employees with the City. Right to left: Anthony Basilio, Shelby Shuma, Kristina Ramos, Melvin Villanueva, Kris Ahearn, MY Work Program work site trainer, Kroptavich.

PITTSTON – The longstanding tradition of holding a Farmer’s Market for more than 40 years at the site of the Pittston Tomato Festival, continued on Tuesday, July 11, with some new vendors as well as many of the old faces that have been at the market for decades.

“We have new farmers and vendors for this year including Kaminski’s Market (Duryea) selling their kielbasa, we have Mattson’s Mushrooms (Scranton), and Florology flowers to name a few,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main St. manager, said. “We have coming back again for this year, Brace’s Orchard, Beta Bread Baker, Golomb Farms, Dymond’s Farm, Rowlands Produce, Handles Homemade Ice Cream, Radle Farms, and many others.”

Each week, Reel in the Years, entertains with live music from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“This year we are having a giveaway, which is new for 2023,” Kroptavich said. “If patrons register at our tent, at the end of the last Farmer’s Market of each month, we will draw a winner of a $250 basket of produce and goods from the market.”

Tiffany Kuhar, proprietor of Florology, started her new venture of selling freshly grown and cut flowers out of a decorated horse trailer this year. She is one of the new vendors you will see at the Farmer’s Markets and 2nd Friday Art Walks in the City.

“This is the first year for the trailer and Florology all together,” Kuhar said. “I’ve dabbled in it and over Christmas, I decided to do it this year and make it official. I’m totally out of my house and work out of my basement.”

Kuhar is excited about her new business and she said she’s willing to do all the legwork to get the word out about Florology.

The horse trailer, better know to Kuhar as Ginger is available to rent out empty to be used as a mobile bar, ice cream station or however the customer wishes to use it.

Celebrate Kid’s Day at the Market on July 25 and Aug. 22. Free ice cream sandwiches will be handed out to the first 150 children on Kid’s Day.

Also on Kid’s Day, story time by the Pittston Memorial Library will be presented as well as yoga and more.

The Pittston Farmer’s Market will be held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tomato Festival lot from now until November.