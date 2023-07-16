The Hughestown Crime Watch, mayor, and council joined forces to present The Hallmark Project to develop a town square located adjacent to the Hughestown Fire Dept. shown in the photo. Trees had to be cleared in order to make way for the new gathering place for residents.

The borough Memorial Park monument was resurrected and enhanced as a part of the Hallmark Project.

The Hallmark Project, now compete, had a dedcation on Sunday, July 9. Pavers, newly planted grass and a gazebo was placed at the new Town Square.

HUGHESTOWN – A rainy, dreary day didn’t stop Hughestown Borough officials from dedicating the new Memorial Town Square located adjacent to Hughestown Hose Company building on Sunday, July 9.

“This is the power of gathering and I believe this place captures the charm of our wonderful little town while honoring the people that live in it,” Lynda Hoban, Hughestown Crime Watch president, said. “It’s a symbol of community to all who visit our Memorial Town Square.”

The area was previously the home of the Hughestown War World II Memorial monument, which was restored during the town square project.

The bottom of the monument was completely covered over time with dirt and concrete and was chiseled away and cleared in order to have the base completely exposed.

“On the bottom of the monument said, ‘Hughestown Memorial Park,’ so that was our sign that this was a go, it was meant to be,” Hoban added.

PA state Rep. Jimmy Haddock, whose office is located next to the park, was on hand for the dedication.

“It’s my pleasure to be here today and to be with such a community that is moving forward,” Haddock said, in his opening remarks at the dedication.

The project was a labor of love by many in the borough including Hoban who was honored by Haddock, who presented her with a special citation from the PA House of Representatives.

“I have a special proclamation from the House of Representatives for the leader of the Crime Watch, Lynda Hoban,” Haddock said. “She does so much and through the years and I started to run I realized how much she does in the borough. Every community should have a Lynda Hoban.”

Haddock also noted the paved parking lot that surrounds the new Hughestown Memorial Town Square. The paving project was started by then State Rep. Michael Carroll, but completed under Haddock.

According to Hoban, 12-inch-by-12inch paver blocks are being sold for engraving by the donors to be placed at the Memorial Town Square.

If anyone is interested in purchasing a block, reach out to Hoban at 570-655-2728 or visit Town Hall Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The upcoming Phase IV of the project for Hughestown Memorial Town Square will include a town clock and two lampposts.

“Sincere thanks to all who donated to our Hallmark Project,” Hoban said. “You truly embodied the spirit of community with kindness and generosity. Thank you for trusting in our vision, which is nothing more than a reflection on all of you. Let me leave you with this – Faith makes all things possible, hope all things work, love makes all things beautiful, may you have all three today and always.”

Pizza, soft drinks and cake was served at the conclusion of the program in the new gazebo.