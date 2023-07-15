The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) held the 3rd Annual Christmas in July at the Susquehanna Brewing Co. on Sunday, July 9. Shown are members of the GPSS. Front row, left to right: Dana Klush, Charlene Krawchuk, Fran Granahan, Lisa Argenziano, Diana Worosilla, John Alaimo, Gary Worosilla. Back row: Denise Manganiello, Thomas Granahan, Anthony Marranca (founder), Todd Argenziano, Bob Breymier (far back), Sky Worosilla, Gray Knaub, Paul McGarry.

Close to 300 people attended Christmas in July by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. Attendees were both inside listening to live music or outside under a huge tent.

The new local super group of, left to right, Ray McGarry, Alan Kiesinger, Jack McCarthy, and Carl Belcastro calling themselves Bugeye McGuire, opened up for another Mere Mortals reunion at the Greater Pittston Santa Squad’s Christmas in July party at Susquehanna Brewing Co.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) recently held the biggest Christmas in July event in the three years its been held.

For the second year in a row, Susquehanna Brewing Co. was the site of the 3rd Annual GPSS Christmas in July fundraiser and founder Anthony Marranca is extremely pleased with the response from the community.

Over 25 local restaurants donated food for the 21-and-over event, which featured two bands, Bugeye McGuire followed by headliner The Mere Mortals.

Bugeye McGuire is a newly formed foursome made up of local legendary musicians Ray McGarry, Alan Keisinger, Jack McCarthy, and Carl Belcastro.

The Mere Mortals made a big comeback when they played for the first time in 20 years in 2022 when they played at Pittston Prohibition.

“This year we anticipated a boost in attendance but nothing like we got last year,” Marranca said. “Last year we had 130 in attendance, but this year with paid patrons and some comps to those who donated food, we were over 300 in attendance. This far exceeded our expectations.”

With inclement weather hovering over Greater Pittston that day, Susquehanna Brewing Co. decided to move the bands inside instead of performing under the huge tent erected outside the plant.

“It was pretty cool to see the bands perform with the industrial look in the background along with pallets and pallets of beer ready for shipping,” Marranca added.

Paula Hapeman was the grand-prize winner of the Yeti cooler filled with wines and spirits.

“The local restaurants really stepped up, and we had a lot of compliments on the food. We hit a homerun with the food,” Marranca said. “Overall it was a great day and we made nearly $8,000 on the day and that will just help get more Christmas gifts to the children in Greater Pittston.”

The next GPSS event will be the annual golf tournament at Wilkes-Barre Golf Club on Sept. 9. There are foursomes still available.

“We are still taking hole sponsorship for $100 and dinner sponsorships for $250 per sign and if people can donate desserts and raffle baskets, that would be great,” Marranca said. “We have some great giveaways including TVs on two or three holes, a golf week to South Carolina and many other great door prizes.”

Golf is $400 per foursome that will include beer and hotdogs at 9:00 a.m. and dinner after golf. Dante LaFratte will be catering.

For further information on golf, contact Tony Marranca at 570-299-0086 or Gary Worosilla at 570-498-5546.