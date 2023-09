While at the Wyoming Area Class of 1973’s 50th Reunion at the Swoyersville American Legion Pavilion, Andrea Kuhar looks over the Remembrance Table for 27 classmates that have passed away to date.

Helen Savitsky Guilford, left, and Joyce Matreselva Kubiak, best friends from childhood and classmates, enjoyed taking in their 50th class reunion.

Wyoming Class of 1973’s Mike Lizza, center, seemed to be taken by surprise when is his photo was being taken while talking to Bob Yonki, left, and Elmer Hurrey, right.

Wyoming Area Class of 1973 50th Reunion co-organizer Mariella Bravyak Confair had a blast handing out lottery tickets as door prizes. Left to right: Confair, Teresa Zibuck Guariano, Maria Leandri Yonki, Denise Maffei McGlinsey. Behind Confair, seated, is Dotty Martin, reunion co-organizer.

Wyoming Area 1973 classmate Marianne Alfano Liberati, left, receives a “diploma” handed out by Mariella Bravyak Confair during a recreation of graduation day on June 7, 1973.

SWOYERSVILLE – The Wyoming Area Class of 1973 held a 50th class reunion at the American Legion Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 16. Music was provided DJ Jack Bravyak.

The class visited Wyoming Area’s Montgomery Ave. School, the former site of the high school in 1973, the morning of the reunion. An ice breaker took place the night before the reunion at Johnny’s Café, Wyoming.

Mariella Bravyak Confair and Dotty Martin served as co-chairs of the 50th reunion.