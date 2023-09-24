Wyoming Area will conduct homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 29, when the Homecoming King and Queen will be selected at an afternoon Pep Rally. The King and Queen along with their court will be honored later that evening during pregame festivities against Scranton at 6:00 p.m. at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Field, West Pittston. The selected students from front row to back, right to left are: Ericka Rosengrant, Louis Ciampi, and John Getzie. Second row: Katherine Potter and Aaron Crosley. Third row: Alyvia Yatsko and Paul Willison. Fourth row: Adison Yankovich and Dane Schutter. Top row: Samara Campenni and Liam Burke. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER – The students at Wyoming Area Secondary Center selected the 2023 candidates for Homecoming King, Queen and Court for the class of 2024.

The King and Queen will be announced at a pep rally held on Sept. 29 in an afternoon pep rally at the Secondary Center and be honored at the pregame ceremonies later that evening against Scranton at 6 p.m. at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Field, West Pittston.

The class of 2024 will also honor the court at a casual homecoming dance that will be held in the school cafeteria on Saturday, September 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost of the dance is $10 and is open to Wyoming Area students in grades 7 through 12.

The 2023 Homecoming Court vying for Queen is as follows (alphabetical order): Samara Campenni, daughter of Chrissy and Tom Campenni, West Pittston; Katherine Potter, daughter of Bridget and Chuck Potter, West Wyoming; Ericka Rosengrant, daughter of Jodi and John Rosengrant, Exeter; Adison Yankovich, daughter of Brittany and James Yankovich, West Pittston; and Alyvia Yatsko, daughter of Carla and Robert, Harding.

Those contending for King are: Liam Burke, son of Amanda Burke, Exeter; Louis Ciampi, son of Lisa and Lou Ciampi, Wyoming; Aaron Crosley, son of Deborah Burchell and James Crossley, Wyoming; John Getzie IV, son of Katie Getzie and John Getzie III, West Pittston; Dane Schutter, son of Rhea and William (Bill) Schutter, Harding; and Paul Willison, son of Deanna and Steven Willison, Wyoming.

