EXETER – The students at Wyoming Area Secondary Center selected the 2023 candidates for Homecoming King, Queen and Court for the class of 2024.

The King and Queen will be announced at a pep rally held on Sept. 29 in an afternoon pep rally at the Secondary Center and be honored at the pregame ceremonies later that evening against Scranton at 6 p.m. at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Field, West Pittston.

The class of 2024 will also honor the court at a casual homecoming dance that will be held in the school cafeteria on Saturday, September 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost of the dance is $10 and is open to Wyoming Area students in grades 7 through 12.

The 2023 Homecoming Court vying for Queen is as follows (alphabetical order): Samara Campenni, daughter of Chrissy and Tom Campenni, West Pittston; Katherine Potter, daughter of Bridget and Chuck Potter, West Wyoming; Ericka Rosengrant, daughter of Jodi and John Rosengrant, Exeter; Adison Yankovich, daughter of Brittany and James Yankovich, West Pittston; and Alyvia Yatsko, daughter of Carla and Robert, Harding.

Those contending for King are: Liam Burke, son of Amanda Burke, Exeter; Louis Ciampi, son of Lisa and Lou Ciampi, Wyoming; Aaron Crosley, son of Deborah Burchell and James Crossley, Wyoming; John Getzie IV, son of Katie Getzie and John Getzie III, West Pittston; Dane Schutter, son of Rhea and William (Bill) Schutter, Harding; and Paul Willison, son of Deanna and Steven Willison, Wyoming.