PITTSTON – The Scranton Chapter of UNICO has teamed up with the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of UNICO for a Coat Drive to benefit the Friends of the Poor, Scranton.

“We are happy the Wilkes-Barre Chapter has joined us,” Diana Giovannini, Scranton UNICO Coat Drive chair, said. “We are looking to collect men’s, women’s, and children’s new or gently used coats for the drive.”

To donate, drop off coats at Leo Sperrazza Allstate Insurance, 21 Broad St, Pittston, during business hours or at Friends of the Poor, 240 E. Elm St., Scranton, (Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or contact a UNICO member. The Coat Drive ends on Oct. 30, 2023.

The Friends of the Poor service 1,200 children.