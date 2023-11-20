Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce publicly thanked five outgoing county council members during last week’s council work session.

“I’d like to think that we worked well together. Much of the public doesn’t watch what goes on here, but hopefully everybody learns to appreciate the hard work that goes into attempting to run this county,” Sanguedolce said. “Even though you don’t always disagree — and I don’t necessarily always agree with you — I hope the people know you’re trying to do the right thing.”

Council Chairwoman Kendra Vough did not seek another term, and Councilman Tim McGinley is completing a three-term limit under the charter. Councilman Carl Bienias III did not secure a nomination in the primary, and Council members Matthew Mitchell and Stephen J. Urban were not re-elected in the Nov. 7 general.

Sanguedolce personally thanked each for their service.

Council has only three more meetings scheduled this year on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 and 12.

Sanguedolce, a Republican, locked in another four more years in office, receiving 48,294 votes in the general election, according to unofficial results. He was unopposed.

Manager updates

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council the county controller’s office and budget/finance and administrative services divisions are “working tirelessly” on a payroll processing upgrade.

Council recently approved the administration’s proposal to use a portion of interest earned on federal American Rescue Plan funds for an upgrade of its New World Management System, which has been primarily used for financial records.

The county currently uses Kronos Inc., New World and ADP to process payroll. With the training and software upgrade, those tasks will all be handled through New World, saving the county $150,000 annually starting in 2024, county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said.

The upgrade will cost up to $250,000.

“It will pay off, have substantial savings and be more efficient,” Crocamo said. “The final product will be something the county can be very proud of.”

The administrative services division and county Controller Walter Griffith also are reviewing purchasing policies to recommend improvements, she said.

New hotline

All 10 council members present at last week’s meeting approved Mitchell’s proposed creation of a hotline to assist municipalities with issues stemming from an increase in absentee landlords.

The hotline will allow citizens to report troublesome properties owned and/or operated by absentee landlords. The county will then share that information with local municipalities and work jointly on options to address problems, the resolution said.

Details on the hotline will be announced when it is activated, officials said.

Mitchell said the county can be a resource for municipalities impacted by landlords who neglect their property and cause problems for residents. It also can assist municipal code and zoning enforcement officials who may be overwhelmed or understaffed due to tight budgets, he said.

“Whether it’s an online form or a phone number, establishing a mechanism for residents to report complaints about nuisance properties puts problem property owners on the record with the county. The data can identify hotspots of blighted properties and provide information which can be used by the county’s blighted property committee,” Mitchell said.

Courthouse sub-basement

Council also unanimously approved a capital plan budget amendment ordinance earmarking $205,000 to fund the first phase of a project to help stop water infiltration on the east side of the courthouse sub-basement.

Holiday schedule

County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving are holidays in the county’s collective bargaining contracts and non-union personnel policy.

