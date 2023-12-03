Home News Second annual Exeter 5K Turkey Trot held News Second annual Exeter 5K Turkey Trot held December 2, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Exeter Borough Mayor Denise Adams stands with the Second Annual Exeter Turkey Trot race winners Jakob Mead (17:39) and top female winner Julianna Sobocinski (20:56). Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The 2nd Annual Exeter Turkey Trot got underway to chilly temperatures and sunny skies at the start-finish line on Erie Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 25. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Angel Noone takes a photo of Jessica Tropp, left, of Philadelphia with her seven month old son Reid, Sarah Donahue, center, and Alexa Noone, prior to the start of the 2nd Annual Exeter Turkey Trot. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Exeter Trot committee member Mara Pagnotti Valenti is shown ordering all runners to the start-finish line with Exeter Mayor Denise Adams in the background. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Exeter Turkey Trot committee, left to right: Len Pribula, Lori DeAngelo, Mara Pagnotti Valenti, Frank Pizano, Pat Morgan, Mayor Denise Adams, Amy Sorokin Huntington, Lindo Sabatini. Committee members absent from photo: John Morgan, Bob Hyzenski, Lynda Hyzenski and Linda Grogan. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER – The Second Annual Exeter 5K Turkey Trot was held on Nov. 25 at the site of St. Barbara Parish parking lot at Erie Ave. Over 250 runners and walkers took place. The event benefitted Exeter Parks & Rec. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Benefit Event held for Greater Pittston Santa Squad Holy Rosary School celebrates Thanksgiving West Pittston Library to host Nutcracker dance troupe View Comments