Siblings Madysin (7), Christian (2), and Evan (11) had a chance to sit with Santa Claus at Pittston's tree lighting ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Shannon Bailey, the 2023 Pittston Christmas Ambassor, gives a big wave to the few thousand that showed up for the Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The man of the hour, Santa Claus, arrived in style at Pittston on a Luzerne Co. Transportation bus. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The annual Christmas Toy Truck parade took place on Dec. 2 with several vehicles adorned with holiday themed lighting and decorations. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The second biggest attraction at Pittston, besides the arrival of Santa Claus, was the lighting of the City tree. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON – The City of Pittston held a Christmas Toy Truck parade and welcomed Santa Claus' arrival followed by the official tree lighting by the 2023 Christmas Ambassador Shannon Bailey.