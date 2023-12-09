Shannon Bailey, the 2023 Pittston Christmas Ambassor, gives a big wave to the few thousand that showed up for the Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The man of the hour, Santa Claus, arrived in style at Pittston on a Luzerne Co. Transportation bus. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The annual Christmas Toy Truck parade took place on Dec. 2 with several vehicles adorned with holiday themed lighting and decorations. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch