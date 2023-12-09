Siblings Madysin (7), Christian (2), and Evan (11) had a chance to sit with Santa Claus at Pittston’s tree lighting ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Siblings Madysin (7), Christian (2), and Evan (11) had a chance to sit with Santa Claus at Pittston’s tree lighting ceremony.

Shannon Bailey, the 2023 Pittston Christmas Ambassor, gives a big wave to the few thousand that showed up for the Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2.

The man of the hour, Santa Claus, arrived in style at Pittston on a Luzerne Co. Transportation bus.

The annual Christmas Toy Truck parade took place on Dec. 2 with several vehicles adorned with holiday themed lighting and decorations.

The second biggest attraction at Pittston, besides the arrival of Santa Claus, was the lighting of the City tree.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston held a Christmas Toy Truck parade and welcomed Santa Claus’ arrival followed by the official tree lighting by the 2023 Christmas Ambassador Shannon Bailey.

