U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, addresses a question by pre-schooler Ryan Rogers, far right, at Wyoming Area Catholic.

Congressman Matt Cartwright fielded questions from students from grade 3 to grade 8 during an assembly at Wyoming Area Catholic School this past week for Catholic Schools Week.

State Rep. Jim Haddock spoke to students at Wyoming Area Catholic this past week during Catholic Schools Week.

Students at Wyoming Area Catholic had plenty of questions for state Rep. Jim Haddock, left, during an assembly as a part of Catholic Schools Week.

EXETER – U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright and state Rep. Jim Haddock made separate appearances during Catholic Schools Week at Wyoming Area Catholic this past week.

The Congressman and state representative spoke to the students as well as taking questions. Eileen Rishcoff is the school principal.