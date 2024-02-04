PITTSTON – The National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Small Cities Council President Mayor-Elect David Sander of Rancho Cordova, Calif., has appointed Mayor Michael Lombardo to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials of similar communities.

The NLC is an organization comprised of city, town and village leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on the National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council,” Lombardo said. “This appointment will afford me the opportunity to network with other members of the Small Cities Council from around the country and share best practices as well as discuss ways to shape national policy that will impact small cities across the country.”

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Lombardo will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils play an integral role in NLC’s work, bringing local leaders together to share ideas and inform NLC policy about the issues and challenges facing every kind of community in America,” Sander said. “I’m excited to have Mayor Lombardo serve on NLC’s Small Cities Council. The council will ensure that all of our cities, towns and villages have access to ideas and resources they can use to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s council will consist of Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, Grass Valley, CA, chair; Mayor Pro Tem Mary Sarver, Grandview, TX, vice chair, and Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson, Port Wentworth, GA, vice chair. For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit: www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2.