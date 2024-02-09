Eryn Harvey has resigned as Luzerne County’s election director — a position she held exactly one year.

Harvey said Friday morning she is pursuing other opportunities.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the voters of Luzerne County. I want to thank the election bureau staff for their hard work and dedication in helping to run two successful elections under my leadership,” Harvey said. “I wish the county success in future elections.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council members of the resignation by email and said she wishes Harvey success in her future endeavors.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fairness in all our operations, particularly in matters concerning elections,” Crocamo wrote.

“As we move forward, we will be conducting a thorough search for a new director of elections who possesses the expertise, experience and vision needed to lead our organization during this critical time.”

The April 23 primary is a little over two months away.

Crocamo said the administration will “work diligently to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the trust and confidence of our citizens.”

Staffing adjustments will be announced Monday, she said.

Dated Friday, Harvey’s resignation letter to Crocamo was brief. It said Harvey was resigning effective Feb. 23.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the voters of Luzerne County. I am committed to ensuring a seamless transition,” Harvey wrote.

Harvey was hired as election director on Feb. 10 last year at $64,500 annually. The decision to hire her ultimately was made by prior budget/finance division head Brian Swetz, who was serving as acting county manager at that time.

A Wilkes-Barre resident, Harvey had previously worked as deputy election director for approximately one year, resigning in February 2022 to run for state representative in the 121st Legislative District. Incumbent Democrat Eddie Day Pashinski won another term, with 8,877 votes to Harvey’s 7,437, results show.

Harvey is the county’s fourth non-interim election director since Marissa Crispell resigned as director in September 2019 following criticism over her participation in vendor-funded advisory board trips.

Crispell’s successor, Shelby Watchilla, left for another position in December 2020, after a year in the position. Bob Morgan, the next director, departed after six months on the job, also to accept employment outside county government. Michael Susek was hired in December 2021 and left in August 2022 for another career opportunity.

Prior deputy election director Beth Gilbert had been serving as acting election director when Harvey was hired to oversee the bureau.

Emily Cook is second-in-command at the bureau as deputy election director. Cook was hired as deputy in August and also previously filled the deputy role on an interim basis. Cook started working for the county as an administrative assistant in the election bureau in September 2021. She was promoted to election operations director in March 2022.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.