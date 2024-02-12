Pittston Kiwanis will be holding a Purse Bingo event on Sunday, Apr. 21, with doors opening at 1 p.m. Kiwanians left to right: Don Shearer, vice president, Daulton Shearer, member, Brittani Shearer, president, Judy Greenwald, Pittston Key Club advisor, Armand Filipini, treasurer.

PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis is holding a Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, Apr. 21 at the former Seton Catholic High School Auditorium, entrance on Church Street off of William Street.

“It’s a huge fundraiser,” Brittani Shearer, Pittston Kiwanis, president, said. “With all the funds we raised last year, we were able to provide service awards to Pittston Area Key Club seniors for their dedication and service to their community. We support the Pittston Area Key Club, Pittston Area Builders Club and the Pittston Area K-kids. We’ve been able to make donations to the Pittston Library, the Pittston YMCA’s new childcare classroom, and the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.”

The event doors open at 1 p.m. with bingo starting at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, basket raffles, food, beverage and a bake sale all available for sale through the afternoon. Seats are limited however; extra bingo cards will be available.

Brand name purses available are: Dooney and Bourke, Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, and Kate Spade valued over $300 per bag.

Advance tickets can be purchased by calling/texting Brittani Shearer at 570-357-9911 or connecting through the Pittston Kiwanis Club Facebook page. Three hundred tickets are available with advanced tickets at $20 or $25 at the door.

The event has been sold out weeks prior to the event for the past two years with no tickets available the day of the event.