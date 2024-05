Jimmy Zarra and his dance instructor/partner Joanne Montfiletto will attempt to dazzle the crowd and judges at the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre competition on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts to benefit KISS Theatre Co.

Lou Demark and Dr. Christina Amato show their raffle tickets purchased for items up for grabs at Trivia and Tango to benefit KISS Theatre Co.

Jimmy Zarra thanked everyone for showing up for Trivia and Tango at the Gramercy Restaurant Ballroom on Thursday, Feb. 8 in support of his quest to win Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts. Next to Zarra is Chelsea Strub who served as host and trivia game emcee.

Team Maxwell’s House enjoyed the night of food, fun, and games at Trivia and Tango.

PITTSTON – A Trivia and Tango fundraiser to support Jimmy Zarra in his quest to win Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the F.M. Kirby Center to benefit KISS Theatre Co., was held at the Gramercy Restaurant and Ballroom on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Zarra and his dance partner Joanne Monfiletto will display their dancing skills at the Kirby Center against nine other dance couples.

– Tony Callaio