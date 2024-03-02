Kindergarten registration for students who plan on attending kindergarten in the Pittston Area School District is underway.

All students must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2024.

Preregistration will run through April 30. The preferred method of registration is to access the online registration site at www.pittstonarea.com and complete all required information by Tuesday, April 30.

Return a completed a completed registration packet (found online) and copies of required documentation to the Administrative Office, 5 Stout Street, Yatesville, also by Tuesday, April 30. Registration packets can also be picked up at the Administrative Office, if necessary.

When all registration paperwork is finalized, parents will be able to sign up for a screening appointment slot on May 8. Screening appointments will be available every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown. Scheduling will be coordinated at the Central Registration office.

We ask that only one parent or guardian bring the student to the Primary Center for their scheduled screening appointment in May. Each child will receive a hearing and a vision screening. Children will also receive a Reading Readiness Assessment, which is an assessment of pre-reading skills, consisting of two parts: identifying letters of the alphabet and phonemic awareness assessment. In addition, all students will be photographed, and immunization history will be reviewed by the school nurse.

All students registering must adhere to the school vaccination requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

If you have any questions, please call the office at (570) 654-2415 x.2108.