PITTSTON – Pittston Area High School will host the annual Career Exploration Day in conjunction with the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) and PA CareerLink® Luzerne County, Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board on Friday, Apr. 5, 2024, from 7:45 a.m. to 2p.m. at the high school gym.

According to Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president, “This is not a traditional ‘job fair’ but rather an event for companies to share with student’s in the area information about careers within their industry and organization.”

Mikitish said this is a great opportunity to educate students about the skills, training, and education necessary to succeed in the industries located in NEPA.

The goal of Career Exploration Day is to encourage local students to remain in the area after graduation.

“These students are our future workforce,” Mikitish added. “Let’s educate them now about the great companies and career opportunities right here in NEPA.”

Area companies interested in participating in Career Exploration Day, may contact GPCC at (570) 655-1424 or email info@pittstonchamber.org.