PITTSTON – The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA is hosting the annual Healthy Kids Day at Mericle Family Center for Early Childhood Education on April 20 from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is free featuring a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.

Healthy Kids Day’s mission, sponsored nationally by Peanuts, is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. Some featured activities include the Jump Start Food Truck; Copper the Therapy Dog, a bounce house, and many more fun activities!

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Abrianna Killino, youth sport and family program coordinator. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources for families to create healthy habits, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of ali the great summer activities the Y has to offer.”

Related Video

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA now hosts five branches and an overnight camp in Luzerne County, offering youth programs, childcare, and camping programs.

For more information on Healthy Kids Day, contact Abrianna Killino at 570-931-3789, email her at abrianna.killino@wvymca.org, or visit www.wvymca.org.