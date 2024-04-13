PITTSTON – Our Brother’s Keeper’s Foundation, in memory of Chris Gentner, will be holding two events to benefit the foundation in the months of April and May.

The first event, Strike Out Addiction, will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Modern Lanes, Exeter.

The cost is $15 per person to include two games, shoes, a hotdog and a soda.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and T-shirts will be available for sale.

The second event, the third Annual Alcoholism and Addiction Awareness Family event will take place on Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at Robert Yaple Memorial Park, Hughestown.

There will be free food and beverages, music, raffle baskets, face painting, bounce house, and a 50/50 raffle.

In addition, there will be resource and information tables available.

There will be a Narcan presentation by Rachel Wydra from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and free Narcan kits will be available while supplies last.

“Every single penny that we make throughout the year goes to our Christmas toy drive,” Katrina Gentner, sister of Chris Gentner, said. “We take every penny that we get and we buy as many Christmas presents as we possibly can and then we drop them off at treatment centers so parents have the opportunity to wrap Christmas presents and send them out to their children who would not have gotten gifts from their parents otherwise.”

Last year’s fundraising benefited 150 kids at Christmas time.